Dobes gave up five goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

This one will sting -- the Canadiens were ahead 4-2 midway through the third period. Dobes allowed a pair of power-play goals to Jani Nyman and Matty Beniers, and then Brandon Montour scored four seconds into overtime, which is the fastest goal from the start of overtime in NHL history. Over his last seven outings, Dobes has gone 1-3-2 with 23 goals allowed on 198 shots. The 23-year-old netminder slipped to 6-3-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 12 starts as a rookie this season. Sam Montembeault is likely to get the nod in a tough home matchup versus the Panthers on Saturday.