Dobes stopped 20 of 22 shots on net in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Dobes benefitted from the Kings having two goals called back. The 25-year-old netminder was serviceable otherwise, but the Canadiens' offense left him out to dry. Overall, he has a 4-4-2 record, a 3.45 GAA and an .868 save percentage over 10 appearances this season. Dobes has alternated win and losses over his past four appearances, but he ceded the majority of goaltending opportunities in November to Jacob Fowler. For the time being, Dobes is considered a matchup-dependent spot start across most fantasy formats.