Jerabek was cut by the Canadiens on Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Ineligible for waivers, Jerabek was cut outright with AHL Laval believed to be his next destination. A highly regarded prospect from the blue line, Jerabek added five goals and set up 29 more with Chekhov Vityaz of the KHL last season, but for now it's all about seeing how well he can adjust to the North American landscape.