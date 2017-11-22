Jerabek was recalled from AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Wednesday's recall is the first of the 26-year-old's career, having scored 11 points in 17 games, as well as posting a plus-10 rating. While slightly undersized, Jerabek has strong puck-moving abilities and will likely get some power-play opportunities if he's inserted in to the lineup during his recall.

