Jerabek collected two assists, three shots and two blocked shots through 19:10 of ice time during Monday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

After going without a point through his first 17 career contests, Jerabek's two-assist showing was a pleasant surprise. He's received a slight boost in ice time (19:35 per game) of late while recording 11 shots and 10 blocked shots through his past six outings, so his fantasy stock could be on the rise. It's likely still best to leave Jerabek to the waiver wire outside of cavernous settings for the time being, though.