Jerabek picked up two assists for Laval of the American Hockey League in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Hartford.

The 25-year-old defenseman has one goal, nine assists and is plus-12 over 13 games for the Rocket. Signed as a free agent out of the Russian KHL this past summer, Jerabek has adjusted quickly to his time in North America.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories