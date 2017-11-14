Canadiens' Jakub Jerabek: Off to quick start with Rocket
Jerabek picked up two assists for Laval of the American Hockey League in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Hartford.
The 25-year-old defenseman has one goal, nine assists and is plus-12 over 13 games for the Rocket. Signed as a free agent out of the Russian KHL this past summer, Jerabek has adjusted quickly to his time in North America.
