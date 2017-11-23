Jerabek had one shot, one hit, one blocked shot and was plus-1 over 18:16 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville.

Jerabek, who played in the Russian KHL last year and signed as a free agent this past summer, made his NHL debut. He played just four first-period shifts, but his adjusted to the pace of play as the game went on, earning himself more shifts. The 26-year-old Czech replaced the 19-year-old Victor Mete, who had been given fewer than 10 minutes of ice time in the previous game.