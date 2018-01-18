Jerabek scored his first career NHL goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

His shot from the point made it past a screened Tuukka Rask just 31 seconds into the game. After going scoreless through his first 17 games for the Habs, Jerabek suddenly has three points in his last two contests, but the rookie still has a lot to prove before he'll be on the fantasy radar in most formats.