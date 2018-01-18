Canadiens' Jakub Jerabek: Pots first NHL goal Wednesday
Jerabek scored his first career NHL goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
His shot from the point made it past a screened Tuukka Rask just 31 seconds into the game. After going scoreless through his first 17 games for the Habs, Jerabek suddenly has three points in his last two contests, but the rookie still has a lot to prove before he'll be on the fantasy radar in most formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...