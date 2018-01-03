Canadiens' Jakub Jerabek: Remains pointless
Jerabek continues to look for his first NHL point.
In his 14 outings this season since being called up in mid-November, Jerabek has been held off the scoresheet while averaging 15:55 of ice time. Last season, the defenseman notched five goals and 29 helpers in 59 games in the KHL, but has yet to show any semblance of the scoring touch he had playing in Russia. If he doesn't turn his game around soon, Jerabek could find himself headed for the press box once Shea Weber (foot) is given the all-clear.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...