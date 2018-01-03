Jerabek continues to look for his first NHL point.

In his 14 outings this season since being called up in mid-November, Jerabek has been held off the scoresheet while averaging 15:55 of ice time. Last season, the defenseman notched five goals and 29 helpers in 59 games in the KHL, but has yet to show any semblance of the scoring touch he had playing in Russia. If he doesn't turn his game around soon, Jerabek could find himself headed for the press box once Shea Weber (foot) is given the all-clear.