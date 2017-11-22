Canadiens' Jakub Jerabek: Set to play Wednesday
Jerabek will play Wednesday against the Predators, replacing rookie Victor Mete in the lineup.
This will be Jerabek's NHL debut after spending the previous season in the KHL, where he was named to the First All-Star Team. The Habs will need all the help they can get with Antti Niemi in net, and head coach Claude Julien is going with someone with a little more pro experience. Jerabek's scored 11 points in 17 games with AHL Laval, and may even get some power play time on the second unit.
