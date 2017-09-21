Canadiens' James McEwan: Released from training camp
McEwan was released from Canadiens' training camp Thursday, but will join the club's AHL affiliate.
McEwan was in camp on a professional tryout agreement, and while he didn't do enough to earn a spot with the Habs, he has a chance still at a minor-league deal with AHL Laval.
