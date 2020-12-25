Mysak has been named captain of the Czech Republic team at the World Junior Hockey Championship, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

This will be Mysak's second year at the tournament; he played five games and scored two points last year. As the team captain this time around, Mysak's expected to play a larger role and get more ice time. The Canadiens' second-round pick (48th overall) in the 2020 draft is off to a slow start for HC Litvinov in the Czech Extraliga. Mysak has one point in 11 games this season, but he could thrive with a chance to skate with players his own age.