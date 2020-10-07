Mysak was drafted 48th overall by the Canadiens at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Mysak exploded when he arrived in the OHL after the World Junior tourney. He drained nine goals in his first 10 games and looked every part a star. His 22 percent shooting rate was completely unsustainable, but he still finished with 15 goals and 25 points in 22 games. Mysak's scoring outburst wasn't a mirage. He had put up 21 points in just nine games as a 16-year-old in a U19 league in the Czech Republic before he was promoted. And played 31 games in his country's top pro league in 2018-19, again at just 16. The knock on Mysak's game is his defensive commitment. He's criticized for a lack of puck pursuit, but it looks fine. He's fantastic in transition, is a great skater and carries a high-end offensive toolkit. Mysak feels like he's just scratching the surface and if so, he's an incredible steal for the Habs.