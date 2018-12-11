Tyszka (concussion) -- who was injured during training camp -- is back with WHL Seattle and has racked up 11 PIM in two games.

Tyszka was a long shot to make the Habs' roster even if he had stayed healthy. The blueliner will look to improve upon his 40-point campaign with the Thunderbirds from last year and could see some AHL action following the completion of his junior season.

More News
Our Latest Stories