Canadiens' Jarret Tyszka: Cleared to play
Tyszka (concussion) -- who was injured during training camp -- is back with WHL Seattle and has racked up 11 PIM in two games.
Tyszka was a long shot to make the Habs' roster even if he had stayed healthy. The blueliner will look to improve upon his 40-point campaign with the Thunderbirds from last year and could see some AHL action following the completion of his junior season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...