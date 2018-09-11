Canadiens' Jarret Tyszka: Released from hospital

Tyska (upper body) was released from hospital Monday and is following concussion protocol, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tyszka was stretchered off the ice after a scary fall into the boards Sunday night, in a Rookie Showcase game in Laval. As was to be expected, he will now go through the league's concussion protocol and hopefully will be healthy in time for the start of training camp.

