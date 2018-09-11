Canadiens' Jarret Tyszka: Released from hospital
Tyska (upper body) was released from hospital Monday and is following concussion protocol, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tyszka was stretchered off the ice after a scary fall into the boards Sunday night, in a Rookie Showcase game in Laval. As was to be expected, he will now go through the league's concussion protocol and hopefully will be healthy in time for the start of training camp.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...