Tyszka took part in Thursday's optional morning skate with the Habs.

Tyszka -- who was reportedly sent back to juniors -- appears to still be with the club. The blueliner suffered a concussion during the Rookie Showdown this summer and is likely still with the Canadiens in a non-roster, injured reserve capacity. Once given the green light to play, the British Columbia native figures to be headed back to WHL Seattle.