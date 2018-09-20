Canadiens' Jarret Tyszka: Still feeling effects of concussion

Tyszka, the Habs prospect who was hospitalized after crashing headfirst into the boards at the Rookie Showdown on Sept. 9, continues to have minor symptoms related to his concussion, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.

Godin adds that Tyszka isn't progressing as well as fellow prospect Jake Evans, who had been sent to the hospital following a hit in the Rookie Showdown one day prior. There doesn't appear to be a timeline for Tyszka's return, but it's clear that the Habs are keeping a close eye on their 2017 fifth-round (149th overall) draft choice.