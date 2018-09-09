Canadiens' Jarret Tyszka: Stretchered off ice

Tyszka (upper body) left Sunday's game on a stretcher after being hit and going head first into the boards.

Tyszka was hit by Maple Leaf's forward, Hudson Elynuik. After losing rookie Jake Evans on Friday, seeing Tyszka suffer a similar fate will not sit well with Canadiens' management. At this point, a return date is not known and Tyszka could miss the start of training camp as a result of the injury. However, as he was conscious and able to move his limbs at the hospital, it appears Tyszka dodged a major bullet.