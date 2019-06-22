Canadiens' Jayden Struble: Combine star selected by Habs
Struble was drafted 46th overall by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Struble was hands down the most impressive player at May's NHL Scouting Combine. He finished first in a half dozen tests and undoubtedly saw his stock increase as a result. Struble is an excellent skater with a knack for joining the rush offensively. His decision making with the puck could stand to improve a bit and he needs to cut down on the foolish penalties he takes, but you never have to ask him twice to get involved physically. Struble's ceiling is high, but he has a long way to go to reach it. He will play this coming season in the BCHL before heading to Northeastern University in 2020-21.
