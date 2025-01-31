Struble blocked one shot and had one hit in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Minnesota.
Struble, who was on a conditioning assignment at AHL Laval, was called up Thursday and should take regular shifts on the third pairing for a stretch. He's taking over for the injured Kaiden Guhle, who is set to miss an indefinite amount of time after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a lacerated quadricep muscle. Struble has two goals and three assists over 26 outings.
