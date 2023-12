Struble scored his first NHL goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres.

Struble drove the net on a 4-on-4 rush and redirected Johnny Kovacevic's slap-pass past Devon Levi at 12:59 of the second period. Struble is an electric skater, and he loves to use his body. And he has a great shot. It seems like it will be hard to send him back to Laval with strong play like we've seen in his nine games.