Canadiens' Jayden Struble: Game-time decision against Sens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Struble (upper body) will be a game-time call versus Ottawa on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Struble was unavailable for the Sens' matchup with Colorado on Saturday but will at least take the warmup ahead of Tuesday's clash. If the defenseman does miss out again, Adam Engstrom figures to remain in the bottom pairing alongside Alexandre Carrier.
