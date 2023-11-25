Struble had an assist, two shots on goal and one blocked shot over 13:03 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over San Jose.

Struble played a second consecutive game since being called up from AHL Laval, filling in for the injured Jordan Harris (lower body). He assisted on Montreal's first goal, sliding a no-look pass to Johnny Kovacevic, who closed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period. Struble was also on the ice for Cole Caufield's game-tying tally in the third. While both Harris and Arber Xhekaj (upper body) are unavailable, Struble could continue to see on-ice opportunities.