Struble had one shot, one block and two hits while finishing plus-2 over 20:28 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Struble had a season-high TOI, which included important minutes late in the game. He was on ice to kill a penalty with six minutes left in regulation, then had two even-strength shifts and one very long shift in overtime. In six games since Christmas, Struble has the third-most TOI among Canadiens' defenseman, behind only the top pair of Mike Matheson and David Savard. While the added responsibilities may not turn into fantasy-relevant production, Struble has quickly earned the trust of head coach Martin St. Louis.