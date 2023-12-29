Struble had an assist, two shots on net, five blocked shots, two hits and two penalty minutes over 16:38 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

Struble sent a puck toward the net that eventually found its way onto the stick of Mitchell Stephens, who potted the Canadiens' first goal. The assist gives the rookie defenseman four points through 16 games. It's notable that Struble remained on the active roster while Johnny Kovacevic was a healthy scratch as Jordan Harris returned from a lower-body injury. Struble and Harris, reunited after their days together at Northeastern University, made up one of Montreal's defensive pairings.