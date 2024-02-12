Struble had an assist, one shot on net, one block, two hits and 12 penalty minutes in Sunday's 7-2 loss to St. Louis.

Struble had the secondary helper on Joel Armia's third-period tally. It was the first point since Dec. 28 -- a span of 17 games -- for Struble, who has two goals and three assists in 34 contests. The assist probably didn't offset the defenseman's earlier contributions to to the touchdown the Blues scored on Super Bowl Sunday. Alexei Toropchenko deked around him 25 seconds into the game for St. Louis' first goal; later in the period, the defenseman was assessed a hooking penalty, on which the Blues needed just six seconds to capitalize when Jordan Kyrou scored the first of three St. Louis power-play goals and made it a 3-1 game.