Struble logged an assist, one shot on net, one block, two hits and 12 penalty minutes over 17:28 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Struble's pass off the boards generated a two-on-one break with Juraj Slafkovsky feeding Nick Suzuki for Montreal's second goal. The helper was the second assist in as many games for Struble, who has shown an offensive sense at times during his first taste of hockey at the NHL level.