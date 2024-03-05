Struble (lower body) will return to action Tuesday versus Nashville.
Struble will replace Johnny Kovacevic, who will be a healthy scratch, in the lineup following a four-game absence. The 22-year-old Struble has chipped three goals and four assists in 39 games this season.
