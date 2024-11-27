Struble scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Struble has scored in back-to-back games. The 23-year-old defenseman hasn't lost his place in the lineup since joining Oct. 19, holding down a limited third-pairing role for much of the last month. He's at five points, 21 shots on net, 29 hits, 16 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 16 appearances. There's a little sandpaper in his game for fantasy managers to take advantage of if he can generate somewhat consistent offense.