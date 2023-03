Struble signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Wednesday.

Struble makes the leap to the professional ranks following a four-year collegiate career at Northeastern University in which he racked up 48 points in 104 contests. Selected by the Habs with the 46th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the blueliner will finish the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Laval but could push to make his NHL debut next season.