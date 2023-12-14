Struble scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins. He added one blocked shot and three hits over 13:58 of ice time.

Struble showed off his offense for the second time in three games. He started the sequence behind the Montreal net, skated through center ice, made a nice zone-entry pass, then went directly to the net where he cleaned up a loose puck for the Canadiens' second goal. The rookie blueliner now has three points over his first 11 NHL games and is flashing offensive instincts that may keep him employed at the NHL-level.