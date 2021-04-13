Petry had an assist, two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over Toronto.
Petry had the secondary assist on Tomas Tatar's empty-net marker that sealed the win, snapping Montreal's three-game losing skid. The assist was Petry's third in five games and gives him 30 points in 39 contests.
