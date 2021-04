Petry had a power-play assist, two shots on net and one hit in Monday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

Petry picked up the secondary apple on Shea Weber's first-period goal. It was the first time in 31 games that the power-play mates combined to produce a goal. Petry's offense and defense have fallen off after starting with 27 points and plus-14 over the first 30 games. Since then, he has just six points and is minus-11 in 17 games.