Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Among top-10 defensemen in scoring
Petry had an assist, four shots on net, five hits and a blocked shot in a game-high 27:49 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Petry's stretch pass to Tomas Tatar, who got behind the Vancouver defense, set up Montreal's first goal. The assist was Petry's 14th and his 15th point, ranking him tied for eighth in scoring among defensemen. He continues to get a significant amount of ice time, which can help support scoring, but with Shea Weber nearing a return -- he's skating again and could beat a mid-December timetable -- Petry's ice time will take a hit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...