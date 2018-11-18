Petry had an assist, four shots on net, five hits and a blocked shot in a game-high 27:49 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Petry's stretch pass to Tomas Tatar, who got behind the Vancouver defense, set up Montreal's first goal. The assist was Petry's 14th and his 15th point, ranking him tied for eighth in scoring among defensemen. He continues to get a significant amount of ice time, which can help support scoring, but with Shea Weber nearing a return -- he's skating again and could beat a mid-December timetable -- Petry's ice time will take a hit.