Petry scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 3.

Petry has become Mr. Clutch for the Canadiens in the playoffs -- he's tallied the winner in Games 1 and 3 while adding an assist in a Game 2 loss. The 32-year-old defenseman should continue to see top-four usage given his recent success on the scoresheet.