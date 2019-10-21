Petry tallied a power-play assist in Montreal's 4-3 loss to the Wild on Sunday.

Petry had a four-game point streak snapped in St. Louis on Saturday, but the defenseman wasted little time starting a new streak, collecting an assist on Tomas Tatar's power-play marker in the second period of Sunday's contest. Petry has been Montreal's best defenseman through nine games and should be owned in all formats. His season point total now stands at six, four of which have come on the man advantage.