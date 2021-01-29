Petry had an assist, one shot on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Petry picked up the primary assist on Shea Weber's power-play goal in the first period. He was shut out in Montreal's previous game, but bounced back on the scoresheet, the sixth time in seven contests that Petry recorded at least one point. He's currently ranked tied for third among defensemen with eight points, including four on the power play.