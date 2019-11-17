Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Back on scoresheet
Petry had an assist, one shot, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.
Petry snapped a four-game pointless run with the primary assist on Brendan Gallagher's first-period goal. The defenseman patiently held the puck while maneuvering to find a passing lane and found an unencumbered Gallagher in front of the net for a redirect. Petry has 11 points in 20 games, putting him on pace for a third consecutive 40-point season.
