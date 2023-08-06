Montreal acquired Petry on Sunday as part of a three-team trade with Pittsburgh and San Jose.

Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick were moved to Pittsburgh in the trade in exchange for Petry, Casey DeSmith and Nathan Legare and a 2025 second-round pick. The Penguins flipped Hoffman to the Sharks along with Mikael Granlund, Jan Rutta and a top-10 protected 2024 first-round pick to acquire Erik Karlsson, Dillon Hamaliuk and a 2026 third-round pick. Pittsburgh will retain 25 percent of Petry's $6.25 million cap hit for the next two seasons. The 35-year-old defender provided five goals, 26 assists, 113 shots on net, 111 blocked shots and 190 hits in 61 appearances last season. Petry reached the 40-point mark in four straight seasons with Montreal from 2017-18 to 2020-21. He could slot in on the second pairing of the Canadiens this campaign and see action on the power play.