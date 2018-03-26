Petry notched an assist in a 6-4 defeat to Washington on Saturday.

Although Petry's continued to log assists, he's been unlucky in the goal column recently -- he hasn't scored since Feb. 22, despite firing off 28 shots on net and averaging 2:56 on the first power-play unit. Petry's mainly garnered attention this year because of the 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) he's logged in 76 games -- already a new career high by eight tallies -- but he's been a steady contributor across the board, as he's also recorded 160 hits and blocked 131 shots. There's no reason the 30-year-old can't continue his pace especially with Shea Weber (foot) out the remainder of the season, and he shouldn't see a decrease in the 24:02 of ice time he's been averaging since February.