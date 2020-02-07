Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Big night versus Ducks
Petry had two points, including the game-winning goal, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Anaheim.
With Shea Weber on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, Petry stepped up in a big way and scored the decisive goal Thursday night, his eighth goal of 2019-20. It was his second game-winning goal of the season. As long as Weber remains out of the lineup, Petry is going to see a ton of ice time and is more than capable of filling the box score on a nightly basis.
