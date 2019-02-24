Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Breaks scoring drought
Petry scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
With the two points, Petry snapped his five-game pointless streak. Despite the drought, though, Petry does have three goals and 11 points in the last 19 games. Overall, he's very close to career highs in each scoring category with 11 goals and 40 points in 62 games.
