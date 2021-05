Petry supplied an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

In his last seven contests, Petry has a goal and eight helpers. He's been fairly consistent on offense save for a shaky April. The veteran defenseman is up to 41 points in 53 contests, surpassing his offense from 2019-20. He's added 126 shots on net, 94 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating this year.