Petry scored a goal on his only shot and added a pair of hits Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Calgary.

Petry sniped a shot from the bottom of the left circle that found just enough space inside the near post, getting the Canadiens on the board 14:20 into the second period. It was Petry's 11th goal of the season, tops among NHL defensemen. Petry, who has 25 points in 27 games, needs to light the lamp two more times to match the career-high 13 goals he scored in 2018-19.