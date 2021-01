Petry picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Both helpers came in the first period as Montreal grabbed a 2-1 lead, but Petry and the rest of the team's blue line wasn't able to contain Toronto's high-flying offense over the final 40 minutes. The veteran defenseman has recorded double-digit goals and 40-plus points in three straight seasons, and he's off to a good start to extend his streak to four at least in the latter category.