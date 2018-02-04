Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Continues strong offensive season
Petry scored again, this time a power-play goal, in a 4-1 victory over the Senators on Sunday.
He already had a career-best four power-play goals coming into Sunday, and Petry just added to that total. The 30-year-old also had two power-play goals Saturday against the Ducks. Owners have to hate the minus-23 rating he owns this season, but Petry is having the best offensive season of his career. With the goal Sunday, he has tied his career-high of eight goals and needs just three more points to tie a career best in that category too.
