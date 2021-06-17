Petry produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Petry has healed from a hand injury, but he's also battled an upper-body injury in the last week. It was noticeable, as the defenseman's eyes were red, which was later revealed to be a result of a bilateral subconjunctival hemorrhage, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports. That issue doesn't appear to affect Petry's vision or his performance, as he was able to log 20:47 of ice time in the win. He's picked up four points, 22 shots on net, 29 hits and 21 blocked shots through 11 playoff outings.