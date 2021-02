Petry notched two assists, two shots on net and a pair of hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Petry had a hand in Joel Armia's second goal of the game and a second-period power-play tally by Tomas Tatar. While he was scoring at an unsustainable pace earlier in the campaign, Petry has cooled off to just four helpers in his last seven outings. He's still a strong fantasy option with 18 points (seven on the power play), 53 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-12 rating through 19 appearances.