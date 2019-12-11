Play

Petry had an assist, two shots, one blocked shot and a season-high eight hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Petry's scoring has dropped off slightly in 2019-20 relative to the previous two seasons, but he remains an active body-checker on the Canadiens' blue line. He's led Montreal in hits the last two seasons and currently sits atop the team with 85 over 31 games.

