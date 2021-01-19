Petry posted a shorthanded assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Petry has been a frequent name on the scoresheet with five points through the Canadiens' first three contests. The veteran defenseman has gotten it done in all situations, with two power-play points and now one while shorthanded. In non-scoring numbers, he has eight shots on net, six blocked shots and five hits. While this level of production is unsustainable, Petry's posted at least 40 points in each of the last three seasons and should reach the 30-point mark in a shortened 2020-21 campaign.